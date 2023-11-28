Kajol celebrates 26 years of 'Ishq': 'What fab actors we were'

ANI

Mumbai, November 28

Actor Kajol on Tuesday celebrated 26 years of the romantic drama film 'Ishq'.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a throwback picture which she captioned, "This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day.. You can't see how zapped we were or how we were like "Why does the sun set so late damnit ? ".. What fab actors we were na ;) #hillsofswitzerland #ishq #workhardplaybetter #26yearsofishq."

In the picture, Kajol could be seen posing with her 'Ishq' co-stars Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

From the storyline to actors' perfect comic timing and catchy tracks, Inder Kumar's directorial is fondly remembered by everyone to date for several reasons.

Actors Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi were seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Released in the year 1997, the film was declared a hit.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18. ()

