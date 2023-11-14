 Kajol celebrates Children's Day with her special babies : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Kajol celebrates Children's Day with her special babies

Kajol celebrates Children's Day with her special babies

Kajol shares what it was like when she got the two pupies

Kajol celebrates Children's Day with her special babies

Kajol shares a picture with her puppies. Instagram/kajol



ANI

Mumbai, November 14

Actor Kajol celebrated Children's Day with two of her puppies that she adopted a year ago.

She took to Instagram to share pictures with her pets on Tuesday. She captioned the post, "#happychildrensday day to my two babies.. who were this small exactly one year ago .. all of 2 kgs and struggling .. and now all big and grown up." 

Here's the picture:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol can be seen lying on a couch and holding her puppies in her arms. She wore a red top with denim pants.

She accessorised her look with sunglasses on her head and a watch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti." "The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.

#Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

3
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

4
Punjab

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

5
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

6
J & K

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

7
Delhi

Jail 'extortion': CBI seeks sanction to file FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, ex-DG prisons

8
World

Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year

9
Trending

Salman Khan reacts to videos of fireworks inside theatre during 'Tiger 3' screening: 'This is dangerous'

10
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

The death sentence will be carried out after confirmation by...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

Trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel safe: Uttarakhand govt

Attempts on for rescue

Madhya Pradesh elections: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

The latest video is said to be the second clip of the video ...

Sand mafia: Bihar Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Jamui

Sand mafia: Bihar Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Jamui

The driver of the tractor leaves the vehicle on the spot and...


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Woman stabbed by husband in Gurugram after dispute

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title