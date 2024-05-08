Kajol celebrates ‘no diet day’ with bun maska, shares her ‘priorities’

Mumbai, May 8
Actress Kajol said that she had forgotten to post a picture, featuring her enjoying plate of ‘bun maska’.
View this post on Instagram
Kajol took to social media where she shared a picture of herself sitting on the bed and enjoying a plate of bun maska with a friend as she celebrated ‘no diet day’.
The actress captioned the image, ‘Forgot to post, remembered to eat. #Priorities #NoDietDay #latepost #BunMaska.’
Kajol, an avid user of social media, often treats her fans and followers to pictures, memes, and videos.
Kajol will next be seen in ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The actress was last seen ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’.
‘Do Patti’, an intriguing mystery thriller, is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film is a gripping tale based in the northern Indian hills.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups
He said relations between India and Canada are positive over...
3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Punjab: BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur LS seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP
The Hoshiarpur seat is currently represented by Union Minist...
CBI arrests 4 men for trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone
These traffickers have been operating as an organised networ...
Air India Express cabin crew go on 'mass sick' leave, 80 flights cancelled
Sources said the senior employees, including the cabin crew,...