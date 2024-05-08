Kajol celebrates ‘no diet day’ with bun maska, shares her ‘priorities’

IANS

Mumbai, May 8

Actress Kajol said that she had forgotten to post a picture, featuring her enjoying plate of ‘bun maska’.

Kajol took to social media where she shared a picture of herself sitting on the bed and enjoying a plate of bun maska with a friend as she celebrated ‘no diet day’.

The actress captioned the image, ‘Forgot to post, remembered to eat. #Priorities #NoDietDay #latepost #BunMaska.’

Kajol, an avid user of social media, often treats her fans and followers to pictures, memes, and videos.

Kajol will next be seen in ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The actress was last seen ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’.

‘Do Patti’, an intriguing mystery thriller, is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film is a gripping tale based in the northern Indian hills.

