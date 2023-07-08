Kajol faces netizens' ire over her ‘uneducated Indian leaders’ comment, issues clarification

Chandigarh, July 8
Bollywood actress Kajol found herself in the middle of row after an interview of her got intensely viral where she said politicians ruling us ‘do not have viewpoint’ due to ‘lack of education’.
She faced massive backlash with people, including politicians coming down heavily on her comment.
The actress made this comment during a promotional interview for her upcoming show—The Trial.
However, the DDLJ actress issued a clarification on Twitter and said her intention was not to demean any political leaders.
“I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path,” she wrote.
I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2023
