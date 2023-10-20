 Kajol gets emotional as 'DDLJ' clocks 28 years, thanks fans for making it a 'legacy' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Kajol gets emotional as 'DDLJ' clocks 28 years, thanks fans for making it a 'legacy'

Kajol gets emotional as 'DDLJ' clocks 28 years, thanks fans for making it a 'legacy'

Kajol shares a clip from the iconic 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' song

Kajol gets emotional as 'DDLJ' clocks 28 years, thanks fans for making it a 'legacy'

Kajol shares throwback video and pictures from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Instagram/kajol



ANI

Mumbai, October 20

Actor Kajol took a trip down memory lane and recalled working in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and shared glimpses and fond memories from the set as she celebrates its 28th anniversary.

Kajol took to Instagram and wrote, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you." 

In the video, the actor shared visuals from the movie's song. She also dropped a glimpse of her donning a green saree in a different hue.

In the last picture, Kajol shared a green outfit from her iconic song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.' Kajol also thanked fans for helping to make the movie a 'legacy' in her statement.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995. It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time.

The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.

The film is known for its memorable music, beautiful locations, and the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

#Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

4
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

5
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer

7
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

8
India

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

9
Himachal

Over 1,000 Himachal cops fell victim to cryptocurrency fraud, some quit jobs to promote it

10
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

Visa services to be badly affected

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...

In Punjab Assembly, Partap Bajwa demands discussion on SYL, Bargari issues

In Punjab Assembly, Partap Bajwa demands discussion on SYL, Bargari issues

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan says the session is legal

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

BJP MP Dubey had written to Speaker seeing Moitra suspension...


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt