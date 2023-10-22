Kajol, Jaya Bachchan offer prayers at Sarbojanin Durga Puja

ANI

Mumbai, October 22

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Sunday visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

She opted for an orange saree which she paired with a red blouse and statement jewellery. She tied her hair into a bun.

She can be seen posing with Kajol, who wore a green saree with a silver blouse and kept her hair untired.

Later Veteran actor and Kajol's mother Tanuja Kajol's sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji, and Kajol's son Yug joined Kajol and Jaya.

Here's the video of them all:

Tanuja wore a pink outfit while Tanuja wore a green saree. Yug, on the other hand, chose a white kurta for the event.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently made her OTT debut with the courtroom drama series 'The Trial' which streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

