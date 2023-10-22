Kajol, Jaya Bachchan offer prayers at Sarbojanin Durga Puja

ANI
Mumbai, October 22
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Sunday visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
She opted for an orange saree which she paired with a red blouse and statement jewellery. She tied her hair into a bun.
She can be seen posing with Kajol, who wore a green saree with a silver blouse and kept her hair untired.
Later Veteran actor and Kajol's mother Tanuja Kajol's sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji, and Kajol's son Yug joined Kajol and Jaya.
Here's the video of them all:
View this post on Instagram
Tanuja wore a pink outfit while Tanuja wore a green saree. Yug, on the other hand, chose a white kurta for the event.
The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently made her OTT debut with the courtroom drama series 'The Trial' which streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Continuous interference in our affairs’: EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence
Union minister says India likely to resume issuance of visas...
ICC World Cup: Iyer departs, India 3 down in chase of 274 against New Zealand
India pacer Mohammed Shami sizzled with a five-wicket haul i...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Military spokesman Hagari says Israel plans to step up airst...
Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine
IAF’s C-17 transport aircraft carrying 6.5 tonnes of medical...
2 Indian workers killed in explosion in Maldives
Indian mission is in ‘close contact’ with Maldivian authorit...