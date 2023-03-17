 Kajol, Rani Mukerji pose for selfie, fans say Anjali and Tina 'from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' are back : The Tribune India

Kajol, Rani Mukerji pose for selfie, fans say Anjali and Tina 'from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' are back

Kajol writes, 'This time round she isn't doing that she's playing Mrs Chatterjee and Bengali all the way'

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Instagram/srkandrani



ANI

Mumbai, March 17

Who can forget the magical trio of Anjali, Tina and Rahul from Karan Johar's romantic drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'?

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles the film is considered one of the best friendship films of Bollywood.

On Friday, actor Kajol reunited with her 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor Rani for a group selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared the picture which she captioned, "All in Black ! But this time round she isn't doing that she's playing Mrs Chatterjee and Bengali all the way..." 

In the picture, Kajol, Rani and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji could be seen twinning in black outfits.

Check it out:

Soon after the 'Fanaa' actor dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Anjali and Tina," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Bollywood Beauties."

"Queen's of Bollywood," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani could be currently seen in the social drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.' In the film, Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Kajol, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

#Kajol #rani mukerji

