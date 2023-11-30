Kajol, Rani Mukerji weren't close despite being cousins, didn't talk much during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

IANS

Mumbai, November 30

Bollywood stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan' and had a gala time interacting with the show host Karan Johar. The two also shared why they didn't become immediate friends despite being cousins.

Kajol and Rani shared the screen in KJo's directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' but they were not friends per say and didn't spend much time with each other until things changed for the good as life progressed for both the stars.

During the episode, KJo asked the ladies: “The two of you seem quite close now, but back then you did not have a friendship or a relationship at all, right?"

Replying to this, Kajol said: “Not really.”

Karan Johar, recalling Kajol and Rani's equation back then, added: "I used to wonder, what kind of families don't talk to each other, they're cousins. Was there an organic distance or you weren't close to that side of the family?"

Concurring with him, Kajol said: "It was an organic distance, honestly. Where work is concerned, both of us liked where we were."

KJo asked Rani: “Did you feel that there was a distance when you worked with her?"

She replied: "Of course. I have known her as a kid, she was always Kajol didi for me. It was a bit strange. You grow up and you grow apart, you don't really know the reason why. We didn't meet that often, Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family - my brother, and Samrat da. Yeah, it was a bit strange.”

‘Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

