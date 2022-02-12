Kajol, Revathy team up for Salaam Venky

Kajol is teaming up with Revathy for a film titled Salaam Venky. Based on a true story, filming for the project has already begun. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared the news with photos from the film’s set, which will be directed by Revathy. The actress wrote, “Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky…”

Producer Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja are bankrolling the film, and the team has kickstarted the film’s first schedule. It is inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters that revolve around a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances. While the other details are under wraps, we are sure Kajol and Revathy will bring something substantial to the screen. — TMS

