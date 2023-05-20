Kajol shares hilarious 'touch me not' video of Boman Irani's Kayoze from sets

ANI
Mumbai, May 20
There's never a dull moment when actor Kajol is on the film sets. And her latest hilarious video is proof of that.
Kajol is currently shooting for Boman Irani's son Kayoze's untitled thriller on Saturday took to Instagram story and treated fans with a video of the director from the sets.
In the video, Kayoze can be seen with a slip with tapes around on his black t-shirt which read "Touch me not".
Sharing the video, she wrote, "We have a touch me not on sets today!!!!" Boman Irani's son is making a directorial with a feature film.
Kayoze is best known for directing Netflix's film 'Ankahi', which features Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.
He also acted in Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film was released in 2012.
If reports are to be believed, actress Janhvi Kapoor will play the lead role in Kayoze's directorial.
Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.
The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony
M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...
Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict
The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...
CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Court will consider charges on June 2
CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS
Cashless treatment to CGHS beneficiaries at AIIMS New Delhi,...