Kajol shares picture of her son Yug serving bhog on Navami

Mumbai, October 24

Kajol and her son Yug have been regular visitors at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal since the festivities began.

On Tuesday, Kajol took to Instagram and shared pictures from Navami celebrations. In one of the images, Yug is seen serving bhog to the devotees.

She also shared pictures with her nephew Aaman who participated in Dugra Puja celebrations.

"Third day . Shubho Navami. And it was an amazing day. My son served at the bhog and understood why I do it every year.. a newbie @aamandevgan served and felt the power of the puja. So many people that I love were there and so many happy feelings all over. The pujo has ended for everyone else but we still have just our thing so that feels a little better .. there is a feeling of sadness mixed with elation that it was a successful year and now it's at an end..," she captioned the post.

She also reunited with her cousin and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-star Rani Mukerji during the festivities. She also shared an adorable picture with her.

Take a look at all the pictures:

For Navami celebrations, Kajol opted for a beautiful beige saree. She accentuated her look with a bun tied with a gajra.

Stars like Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also marked their presence at the Durga Puja pandal on Navami.

Here's a video of Rani Mukerji and Kiara Advani eating bhog at the pandal:

Here's a video of Katrina Kaif at the Durga Puja celebrations:

Durga Puja festivities started on October 20 this year. Dedicated to Maa Durga, the festival marks her arrival and is considered very auspicious. It also marks the beginning of the festive season and there are several traditions associated with it. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and the power of the divine to protect the world.

