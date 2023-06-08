Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma, Angad Bedi-starrer 'Lust Stories 2' to premiere on June 29

Mumbai, June 8
The second edition of Netflix's acclaimed film anthology "Lust Stories" will arrive on June 29, the streamer said Thursday.
Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma round out the ensemble cast of "Lust Stories 2".
Netflix India shared the premiere details of the upcoming title on its official Twitter page, along with a scene featuring Bhatia and Varma.
Watch the teaser of the show:
View this post on Instagram
"Just one noteworthy scene from the vaults of love and lust. #LustStories2 premieres on June 29, only on Netflix!" the streaming service said in the tweet.
According to Netflix, "Lust Stories 2" is billed as a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of women, stringing them together thematically.
It consists of four shorts, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.
The new edition of the anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Ashi Dua (Flying Unicorn Entertainment), who also backed the inaugural "Lust Stories" (2018).
#Angad Bedi #Kajol #mrunal thakur #Netflix #Tamannaah Bhatia #Vijay Verma
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four children wounded in knife attack in French town, two in critical condition; assailant arrested
Injured children aged between 22 months and 3 years: Police ...
Maharashtra: Live-in partner in police custody till June 16 after woman's chopped body found in flat; boiled flesh discovered in pressure cooker
Police arrested 56-year-old Manoj Sane after the chopped bod...
'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada
This extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united ...
Girl pulled out from borewell after 52 hours of rescue effort in MP’s Sahore declared dead at hospital
As per a police official, the minor had already died in the ...
New generation ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' successfully flight-tested
The test was conducted in the night hours of June 7