Kajol tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, January 30
Actor Kajol on Sunday said she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter Nysa, writing that she was too embarrassed to show anyone her red nose, due to cold, like the fictional Rudolph reindeer.
"Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest mile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll," she captioned the picture.
Kajol was last seen on the 2021 Netflix family drama feature "Tribhanga".
On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,411 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 10,44,470 and the toll to 16,602.
With 3,547 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,12,921, leaving the metropolis with 12,187 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder
Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...
Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app
Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...
Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday
The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...
Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded
Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...