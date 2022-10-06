Kajolh Srivastav talks about her role Navya in Shubh Shagun

Actors need to understand their on-screen avatars to play them well. Kajolh Srivastav is no different. She plays the role of Navya in Shubh Shagun on Dangal TV.

“I am not at all like Navya. The fact that we are completely different from each other adds to the charm. I remember, after the first episode, everybody appreciated that I have done justice to my character. The way she is, the way she talks, the way she performs... Everything looks so perfect. I like it but don’t relate to her or the life she leads,” she says.

Kajolh says this industry has taught her a lot. “I think this industry is about people who are workaholics and can work for 15 hours and look so good and fresh. And, I don’t believe in any kind of competition. I am not insecure of anyone who gets work, instead I feel inspired and I try to better myself,” says the actor.

To have ambitions is very important. She adds, “It’s been nine years since I have been working in the industry and I can never leave this place. So, for me, ambitions are very important.”