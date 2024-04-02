Kajol’s hilarious wish for ‘birthday boy’ Ajay Devgn

IANS

Mumbai, April 2

One of Bollywood’s most serious actors, Ajay Devgn, turned 55 on Tuesday and his actress-wife had the most hilarious way of wishing her star husband.

Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake 🤪… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn

PS:- if anybody has a video of… pic.twitter.com/kRHLqHyKXx — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 2, 2024

Kajol took to X and shared a picture of the actor.

The actress wrote, ‘Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn.’

‘PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy,’ she added.

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films such as ‘Gundaraj’, ‘Raju Chacha’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’, ‘U, Me Aur Hum’ and ‘Tanhaji’, among many others.

In 1994, the two started dating while filming ‘Gundaraj’. The two got married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. In 2003, Kajol gave birth to their daughter Nysa and seven years later in 2010, she gave birth to their son Yug.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ajay Devgn #Bollywood #Mumbai