Kajol’s Holi message on ‘save water’ has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dragged into Twitter storm

Chandigarh, March 19

It’s a ruthless world of social media. Kajol who recently faced backlash for her weight in skin-tight dress on social media has raked up another storm on Twitter.

Kajol took to Twitter to spread the message of happy and safe Holi.

With that, she appealed to all her followers and fans to be careful while using water on this special day.

She posted a video where she was heard saying, “Wishing everyone a very very happy holi and safe holi, most importantly. So save water and play holi with whatever you feel like but have a happy and safe holi.” Soon, netizens started digging movie clips to troll her.

One wrote: "Show this video of Shahrukh Khan to Kajol types giving gyan to us to "Save Water" on Holi Happy Holi Guys!"

Another wrote: "Bahut acha water save kia aapne"

"In Kajol's movie “My name is Khan” they used over 24 Lakh Litres of water (200 water tankers) for a flood scene. They could have used vfx. Why be a Hypocrite Kajol..? First lecture Shahrukh and Karan Johar," said one.

In Kajol's movie “My name is Khan” they used over 24 Lakh Litres of water (200 water tankers) for a flood scene. They could have used vfx.

Kajol Ma'am doesn't want you to waste water so that she can waste all of that water in her dance numbers and save you from all the blame.



Just recently, Kajol received backlash from a section of social media for wearing a body-hugging dress at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, with many asking if she was 'pregnant'.

However, the message did not go down well with her fans who went all out to shut the trolls and supported the actress.

Kajol was seen in a body hugging off-shoulder dress at Apoorva Mehta’s 47th birthday bash, which was organised by her close friend Karan Johar. She posed for paps with all the confidence. A video of her leaving the party was posted by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, and this is where all the trolling started. Below is the video:

