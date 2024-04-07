Kajol’s smile ‘says it all’ in new Insta post; KJo calls her ‘fab’

IANS

Mumbai, April 7

Kajol, who is known for her fun social media posts, on Sunday dropped candid picture of herself, smiling at something, and said ‘when you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!’

The actress, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’, took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a black outfit and smiling, giving a side pose to the camera.

The post is captioned: “When you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all! #sorrynotsorry,” followed by a wink emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol’s bestie and filmmaker Karan Johar commented: “Looking fab”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

