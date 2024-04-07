Kajol’s smile ‘says it all’ in new Insta post; KJo calls her ‘fab’

Mumbai, April 7
Kajol, who is known for her fun social media posts, on Sunday dropped candid picture of herself, smiling at something, and said ‘when you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!’
The actress, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’, took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a black outfit and smiling, giving a side pose to the camera.
The post is captioned: “When you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all! #sorrynotsorry,” followed by a wink emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Kajol’s bestie and filmmaker Karan Johar commented: “Looking fab”.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.
She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case
Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is in...
AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The day-long fast is being observed against Arvind Kejriwal’...
NIA officials booked for bid to outrage TMC leader’s wife's modesty in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar
Arrested TMC leader Monobrata’s wife lodges FIR against NIA ...
Central agencies attacked in West Bengal as TMC wants to protect corrupt leaders: PM Modi
Modi’s comments come a day after an NIA team allegedly attac...
BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu
Police complaint was filed with Kangra SP