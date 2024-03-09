‘Kalash’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ star Dolly Sohi passes away at 48, hours after her sister

IANS

Television actress Dolly Sohi passed away on Friday morning. She was 48. The Jhanak- fame actress was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year. “Our beloved Dolly left for her heavenly abode today. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be- conducted today,” read the statement issued by her team. “It’s a great loss for Sohi family as they lost Amandeep (actress, younger sister of Dolly) yesterday.”

Last month, Dolly took a break from the shooting of Jhanak due to health complications. Dolly gained recognition with her work in shows such as Bhabhi, Kalash, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, among others.

#Cancer