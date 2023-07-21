Kalki Koechlin on Made in Heaven Season 2

ANI

The makers of Made in Heaven on Thursday dropped an exciting recap video of the first season. The lead actor of the drama series, Kalki Koechlin, shared her excitement for the coming season.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya Akhtar posted a video accompanied by Kalki’s captivating voiceover. The recap video intensifies the intrigue surrounding the suspenseful cliff-hanger that concluded the first season, leaving fans craving for answers. As the first season of Made in Heaven concluded with Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) finding out about the affair between her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) and her best friend Faiza (Kalki Koechlin), their lives stood at a critical crossroad. Made in Heaven Season 1 garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim, captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling, nuanced characters, and thought-provoking themes.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the official release date of the second season is still awaited.

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Expressing her excitement, Kalki shared in a statement, “As an actor, it’s incredibly gratifying to see how Season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into Season 2, I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that Season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.” The show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava.

