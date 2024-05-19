Kalki Koechlin posts video about her new movie, titled Her Song

ANI

Kalki Koechlin will play the role of American writer Olivia in the US novelist John Keller’s debut comedy feature film, Her Song.

“Been a fan of Keller’s books, Know Your Baker, Abracadabrantesque and Johnny Allan. He has a quirky and witty intelligence that is so reminiscent of New York and its diversity and Her Song is both funny and unpredictably heartening.”

Taking to Instagram, she made an announcement about the film in a video. “Hi, my name is Kalki. I am a very famous actress in India. Everybody knows me here. Nobody knows me in France. I have 1 million followers on Instagram, but that still hasn’t got us money to make the film.”

#New York #United States of America USA