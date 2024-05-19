Kalki Koechlin posts video about her new movie, titled Her Song

Kalki Koechlin will play the role of American writer Olivia in the US novelist John Keller’s debut comedy feature film, Her Song.
“Been a fan of Keller’s books, Know Your Baker, Abracadabrantesque and Johnny Allan. He has a quirky and witty intelligence that is so reminiscent of New York and its diversity and Her Song is both funny and unpredictably heartening.”
Taking to Instagram, she made an announcement about the film in a video. “Hi, my name is Kalki. I am a very famous actress in India. Everybody knows me here. Nobody knows me in France. I have 1 million followers on Instagram, but that still hasn’t got us money to make the film.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security
Delhi traffic police issue advisory in view of protest
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case
NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large