'Kamaal hi kardi tumne toh': Virat Kohli heaps praises on MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square

ANI
Mumbai, November 8
Virat Kohli's love for music is a well-known fact but it was recently revealed that he is a huge fan of Abhishek Bensla, aka MC Square, who is the winner of the reality talent show MTV Hustle 2.0.
The rapper received a surprise DM from the ace Indian cricketer. The snapshots of the texts exchanged between Virat and Square went viral. The screenshots were shared by Square a few days ago.
In his text, Virat wrote, "Bhaisahab Kamaal hi kardi tumne toh. Wah." "Shukriya bhaiya, been a fan since day one. Din bana diya aapne," he wrote back to him," Square replied to Virat.
Showering the young singer with his blessings, Virat responded, "Khush raho. Lage raho. Naina ki Talwaar Maine 100 baar sun liya kam se kam. Kamaal".
Virat's gesture won many hearts.
"Kohli is the best," a social media user commented.
"How sweet. Ek hi dil hai kohli sahab kitna jeetoge," another one wrote.
MTV Hustle 2.0 featured rappers, pitting underground rappers from across the country against one another in rap battles.
