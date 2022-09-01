Kamaal R Khan hospitalised

Kamaal R Khan (KRK), who was arrested in Mumbai on August 30, was sent for judicial custody of 14 days by the court. However, he was rushed to a hospital on the same night as he complained of chest pain. KRK, who is just back from Dubai, was detained at the Mumbai airport. A court then ordered him to remain in judicial custody for 14 days. He is currently admitted at Mumbai’s Shatabdi Hospital.

Meanwhile, in fresh developments, the National Commission for Women has now requested Mumbai Police to file charges against KRK for making disparaging remarks about women. On its official Twitter account, National Woman’s panel wrote, “@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission.”

