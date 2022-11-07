Kamal Haasan birthday: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Siddharth, Mahesh Babu and others send warm wishes to 'legendary actor'

ANI
New Delhi, November 7
Celebrities, on Monday, took to their social media accounts and sent warm birthday wishes to the veteran star Kamal Haasan.
Taking to Twitter, actor Mammootty shared a picture with the 'Vikram' actor and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan."
Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always.#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/J6b6itO9tY— Mammootty (@mammukka) November 7, 2022
South actor Mohanlal shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!"
Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/yQ3R1xQcH0— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2022
Actor Siddharth shared a photo with Kamal Haasan, whom he calls his guru, and wrote an adorable birthday wish for him. Siddharth wrote, "My favourite actor since I was a baby." The actor also shared the privilege that took 20 years for him to earn, "My guru from a distance my whole working life. It has taken me 20 years as an actor to finally earn the privilege of calling you my co-actor, my Indian forever!"
Mentioning his second ‘teacher’ Mani Ratnam in the post, he added, "Thank you for everything Kamal sir. Hopefully, I will earn more of your love, kindness, wisdom and guidance as your follower this coming year. Happy Birthday Greatest! P.S - my teachers Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are coming back together. As a student, this is an all time high for me! Can't wait to see what the OG dreamers of Tamil Cinema create for the world to marvel at," he added.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Mahesh Babu wrote on the microblogging site, "To one of cinema's greatest... Happy birthday @ikamalhaasansir! Great health & happiness always."
To one of cinema's greatest... Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Great health & happiness always 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2022
Actress Bindu Madhavi posted a picture of Kamal Haasan dancing with her and wrote, "In this world of glitz and glamour, where there are men all around... You Sir, are a true Gentleman. Happy birthday Kamal sir. You know how to make a lady feel special."
In this world of glitz and glamour, where there are men all around…. You Sir are a true Gentleman. Happy bday Kamal sir @ikamalhaasan💫🧚🏼— Bindu Madhavi (@thebindumadhavi) November 7, 2022
*you know how to make a lady feel special❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/M6fyLBnCPm
Filmmaker S Shankar shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday!"
Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/Ra8Hze0amn— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 6, 2022
The iconic Tamil star who turned 68 on Monday, treated his fans with the biggest announcement that he will be collaborating with director Mani Ratnam for #KH234 finally after 35 years.
Kamal was recently seen in a Pan India action thriller film 'Vikram' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil which was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. He will be next seen in director Shankar's next film 'Indian 2'.
