Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, a high-octane action drama, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, will be shown in the Open Cinema category at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, slated to take place from October 5-14. A Raaj Kamal Films International production, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

V Narayanan, CEO of RKFI, said in a statement, “The response to Vikram all over the world has been extremely overwhelming. The Busan International Film Festival is another feather in the film’s cap and its selection is a win for the entire team. We are proud to have our film being screened along with some of the finest movies across the globe. We are grateful for all the love and adulation received from the audiences.” — TMS