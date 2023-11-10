Kamal Haasan unveils statue of superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna in Vijayawada

ANI

Vijayawada, November 10

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan on Friday unveiled the statue of veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, one of the top actors of his era in Vijayawada.

Kamal Haasan along with East Constituency YSRCP in charge Devineni Avinash unveiled the statue of Krishna installed in Guru Nanak Colony.

During media interaction, YSRCP East Incharge Devineni Avinash said, "It is a pleasure to unveil here the idol of Telugu people's favorite actor Krishna. Krishna is an actor who has made his mark in the Telugu industry."

"On behalf of the people of the city, we thank the film industry. Special thanks on behalf of Krishna's family members to CM Jagan for helping to set up the Krishna statue within ten days," Devineni Avinash added.