Kamal Haasan worked as a makeup artist for Sylvester Stallone's Rambo 3

After working in several hit movies in India, Kamal Haasan has also left a mark on Hollywood. During a recent chat show, Haasan revealed how he had worked his magic on the prosthetic makeup for Sylvester Stallone for the movie Rambo 3.
The actor had graced Kapil Sharma’s chat show while promoting his new action-thriller film Vikram. Kapil talked about his unique talent as a makeup artist.
Haasan said, “I was working in the backlot. I made all the bumps on Mr Stallone’s face. I was learning makeup then and I was there for a month-and-a-half, learning prosthetic makeup. I wanted to learn the art because nobody wanted to learn that. It was such a pleasure because nobody knew me. I stopped at shops, drank cold drinks and I was walking in the street.”
