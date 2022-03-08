Kamal Haasan's ode to the fair sex on Women's Day

Chennai, March 8
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday greeted all women on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Taking to Twitter, the actor, in Tamil, wrote, "We called them fairies. We called them Goddesses. Now, in touch with reality, we have begun calling women, like men, equal humans. On a day that marks this, I wish my fellow travellers."
The actor wasn't the only one from his family to share Women's Day wishes. His daughter and actress Shruti Haasan too shared her Women's Day wishes on Instagram.
Posting pictures of herself with friends, she wrote, "It's our day everyday! So blessed to work with wonderful women, to know wonderful women and to be a working woman making everyday count - my life my rules." —IANS
