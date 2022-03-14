Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to hit the screens in June

Chennai, March 14
"Vikram", a Tamil film headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be released on June 3.
Haasan, who also produced the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter.
I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022
நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz
"I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3," the veteran wrote.
He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.
Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.
The team completed the shooting of the film on March 2.
Haasan, who had started filming for "Vikram" last July, exited as a host from the reality TV series “Bigg Boss Ultimate” in February owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.
