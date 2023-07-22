Kamya Panjabi on her role in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Kamya Panjabi is receiving appreciation for her portrayal of Didun in Colours’ Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

The show delves into the story of Protima, a sex worker who faces the challenges of living in a red-light area while striving to provide her daughter Neerja with the best upbringing possible. With her portrayal of Didun, the madam of Sonagachi, in this social drama, Kamya continues to impress audiences.

Kamya says, “I am truly honoured to be a part of Colours once again, following my journey in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Joining the team of Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan has been a privilege, as it presents a thought-provoking social drama. This show aims to shed light on the stigmas and prejudices faced by residents of red-light areas. The unique concept, combined with its ability to address significant societal issues, immediately captivated me. Didun’s character is powerful, strong, and empowered, and I am always excited to take on such roles. Through this show and my portrayal, my goal is not only to bring a compelling story to life but also to raise awareness about pressing concerns that deserve our attention. I am thrilled and deeply grateful for the audience’s love and appreciation for my character.”