Kamya Panjabi plays Didun in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Tell us something about the show, Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, a family drama on Colours, tells the heartwarming story of a mother’s unwavering love for her daughter, Neerja. Despite being born and raised in Kolkata’s red-light district of Sonagachi, Neerja is protected from the dangers and prejudices of society by her mother. The show touches upon the struggles and sacrifices of a mother, who will stop at nothing to secure her daughter’s future and fight the challenges that arise from living in an ill-fated place.

Tell us about your character in the show.

I am playing the character of Didun, who is the maharani of Sonagachi. She is Neerja’s godmother and Protima’s (Neerja’s mother’s) frenemy. Didun is pragmatic, understands the way of the world, and sees everything as either black or white. She eyes Protima, wanting to give Neerja a bright future, and she is not in favour of this plan. Didun is known for her fierce side. Her quirk is that she is a foodie who orders healthy food but can’t gulp it down to save her life.

What made you sign up for Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan?

This was something I had never done before. This show is my chance to challenge stereotypes. Didun is far from the stereotypical expectation of what women in power should seem like. So, in that sense, this role is a chance to widen my horizons as an actor.

How did you prepare for your role?

For this role, I did extensive research. I read a lot of material about Sonagachi and how its residents live. I also spoke to people, especially women living there. A lot of new information came to the fore, and I realised that there are many facets to living in a red-light area.

What makes this show unique among other television shows that focus on societal stigmas?

The powerful storyline of a mother and daughter fighting to lead a life of dignity is what sets the show apart.

A message to your fans?

I’m extremely excited for the viewers to watch our hard work come to life on screen. Our team has invested a lot of effort in making this show a wonderful experience for the audience.