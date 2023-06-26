'Kanatara' star Rishab Shetty celebrates daughter Radhya's ear-piercing ceremony in traditional way

ANI
Bengaluru, June 26
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty recently went to his native place in Karnataka and celebrated his daughter Radhya's ear piercing ceremony.
Rishab who has always seen visiting his hometown was taken back by the memories and the ceremony of his daughter inked another cherishing memory in his life.
Sharing glimpses of the ritual on his social media, Rishab wrote, "The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya's ear piercing ceremony added another special moment to it." The video gives glimpses of Rishabh's home and his family doing puja, taking part in tradition with some happy moments. His daughter is extremely cute.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Rishab gained worldwide appreciation with his stellar performance in 'Kantara'.Helmed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara' was released on September 30, 2022, and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.
Produced by Hombale Films, the film also stars Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and south actor Kishore in the lead roles.Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.
