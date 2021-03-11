Kanchan Gupta celebrates her birthday

Kanchan Gupta, who is seen playing a pivotal part in Star Plus’ successful show Anandibaa Aur Emily, celebrated her birthday on Sunday (August 21). She says, “Not just a day, I consider the entire month of August as my birthday and celebrate it. I go shopping and have dinner with my friends. My fondest memory is when I was doing Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal. Everyone planned a surprise birthday for me. I will never forget it.”