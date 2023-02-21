Kangana has her own list of 'deserving' winners after Ranbir, Alia win Dadasaheb Phalke

Mumbai, February 21
After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were named for major honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, actress Kangana Ranaut objected to the same on her social media.
She posted her own list of "deserving" winners and claimed that the 'nepo mafia snatches everyone's right.
Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared her own list of winners.
She wrote, "Awards season is here before nepo mafia snatches every one ka haq (right) let me clarify this year's Best actor - Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best Actress- Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam) Best film - Kantara Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR) Best supporting actor - Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiya)."
"Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain (the awards belong to them no matter they attend them or not)... filmi awards have no authenticity, after I finish work here, I will make a proper list of all those I feel are deserving... stay tuned ... thanks." She added: "Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa ji chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo, if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo..." "Yehi, yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain that I am determined now to destroy you all... one can't just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around... Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma." On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor and Best Actress award at the Film Festival.
Alia was named for the honour for her spectacular performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ranbir was feted with the award for playing the lead in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'.
Varun Dhawan also won the Critics Best Actor award for his performance in the film 'Bhediya'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...