Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar 'Chacha Chaudhary', shares clip where he talks about being tagged 'movie mafia'

Chandigarh, April 15
Kangana Ranaut found an old video of Karan Johar where he is talking about being called 'movie mafia' by her. In the same video, Karan can be heard saying that he is not "interested in working with her".
The edited clip then has a part of Kangana's interaction at some event where she spoke about being mocked by Karan at IIFA stage and being called jobless.
In the video, Karan says, "When she said 'movie mafia' what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."
Then begin's Kangana's part where she says, "He said I am jobless and looking for job from him or something like that. I mean look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean really?"
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the 2017 video on her Instagram story, she captioned it "Chacha Chaudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer... Will rub these in your face..."
