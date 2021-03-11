Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar '90s director'; announces 'Tiku Weds Sheru' collab with Amazon Prime

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves no stone unturned when it comes to show Karan Johar down. The actresses on Thursday, as she announced that her production project ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, took a dig at Netflix and Karan Johar.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana took a jibe at Karan Johar’s recent party hosted for Netflix Global Chief Bela Bajaria.

She said that while the Netflix head was attending star-studded parties hosted by ‘a fading 90s director’, the heads at Amazon Prime Video were busy interacting with the people who made the platform’s content.

Kangana wrote: “Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix head was not able to understand Indian market… Well Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here.”

For the unversed, a party was hosted by Karan for Bela last Sunday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.