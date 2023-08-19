Kangana Ranaut calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'living God'; clarifies why she couldn't do roles he offered her

Mumbai, August 19
Actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called him a 'living god and legend'.
Kangana took to Instagram, where she posted a note talking about how she could not take up roles offered by the filmmaker.
The actress wrote: "I deeply admire Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory... He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now... Nobody that I know is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion... Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity... He is a living legend ... I just love Sanjay sir... love.”
Calling him a ‘god', she added, "Over the years there were songs/roles that were offered to me by SLB production. For some or the other reason I couldn't do them. Still today if I want to see him or go to his house just to chat with him, he sits before me like a living God smiling gently, showering kindness and admiration through his eyes, man of few words SLB ji is simply wonderful.”
It was during an interview in 2020 that the actress shared that the filmmaker had offered her a song in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela' but “it didn't work out”, and she added that it would be her “biggest regret”.
