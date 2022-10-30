Kangana Ranaut claims she had predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads

Still banned from Twitter, Kangana took to Instagram and shared on her stories, “Trending since morning, I had predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago... Another prediction came true.”
After that, Kangana shared a long note and claimed that she has the power to predict things that will happen in the distant future, she wrote, “I always predict things that are yet to happen in the distant future...Some call my foresight X-rays, some call them my curses and some call them witchcraft...For how long are we going to dismiss a woman’s genius like this…It’s not easy to predict the future, it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts and also great observational skills...Above all it takes dissolution of one’s own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about.” Ever since Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of Twitter, Kangana has high hopes that her suspended Twitter account will be restored.
In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules. The suspension came after the actress had made an incendiary post, claiming that the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly election of West Bengal had led to violence.
