Kangana Ranaut comments on Pathaan success: 'India has only loved the Khans'

Mumbai, January 29

'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her next directorial 'Emergency', feels that the Indian audience have always loved the three Khans of Bollywood and the success of Shah Rukh Khan's recent release 'Pathaan' is a testimony to the same.

While taking to Twitter, Kangana, who recently made a come back on the micro-blogging site, tweeted as a response to a producer's tweet which read, "Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don't harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular".

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat 🇮🇳 in the whole world 🥰🙏 https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Kangana, quoted the tweet as she wrote, "Very good analysis. This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans. And obsessed over Muslim actresses." Her tweet further mentioned, "So it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism. There is no country like Bharat in the whole world." --IANS

