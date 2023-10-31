Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

Kangana Ranaut, who portrayed the lead role in the recently released film 'Tejas', has strongly criticised the Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, known by his stage name Shubh.

Shubh has once again has found himself in the centre of a controversy, following his earlier involvement in the 'distorted map of India' controversy.

During one of his live stage performances, a fan from the audience handed Shubh a hoodie.

Upon receiving the hoodie, Shubh examined it before displaying it to the live audience. Allegations are that the hoodie bore a graphic representation of the events surrounding the assassination of India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

An Internet user shared a low-quality video of the event where Shubh was showcasing the hoodie. The user captioned the video with, "Khalistani singer Shubh glorified Indira Gandhi's killers in London by wearing a hoodie featuring a picture and the date of her assassination on a map of Punjab. Earlier, when he posted a distorted map of Bharat, Congress and the leftist ecosystem defended him vigorously."

Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours.

When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not… https://t.co/GMqGjPeJQu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2023

Retweeting the video, Kangana slammed Shubh. She wrote, "Celebrating the cowardly killing of an elderly woman by those she trusted as her protectors. When individuals are entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding others but exploit that trust and faith by using the very weapons they were meant to protect with to commit a heinous act, it is a display of cowardice, not bravery."

She added, "One should feel ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly woman who was unarmed and unsuspecting, a woman who was the chosen leader of a democracy. There is nothing to glorify here, Shubham ji. Shame."

Shubh has been embroiled in controversies for several months now. It all began when Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia, leading to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Amidst this dispute, Shubh faced allegations of supporting Khalistani separatists due to his alleged posting of a distorted map of India on his social media platform.

#Canada #Indira Gandhi #Kangana Ranaut