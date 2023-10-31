 Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

Controversy surrounds Shubh as he allegedly flaunts graphic hoodie during performance

Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

Kangana Ranaut and Shubneet Singh. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

Kangana Ranaut, who portrayed the lead role in the recently released film 'Tejas', has strongly criticised the Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, known by his stage name Shubh.

Shubh has once again has found himself in the centre of a controversy, following his earlier involvement in the 'distorted map of India' controversy.

During one of his live stage performances, a fan from the audience handed Shubh a hoodie.

Upon receiving the hoodie, Shubh examined it before displaying it to the live audience. Allegations are that the hoodie bore a graphic representation of the events surrounding the assassination of India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

An Internet user shared a low-quality video of the event where Shubh was showcasing the hoodie. The user captioned the video with, "Khalistani singer Shubh glorified Indira Gandhi's killers in London by wearing a hoodie featuring a picture and the date of her assassination on a map of Punjab. Earlier, when he posted a distorted map of Bharat, Congress and the leftist ecosystem defended him vigorously."

Retweeting the video, Kangana slammed Shubh. She wrote, "Celebrating the cowardly killing of an elderly woman by those she trusted as her protectors. When individuals are entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding others but exploit that trust and faith by using the very weapons they were meant to protect with to commit a heinous act, it is a display of cowardice, not bravery."

She added, "One should feel ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly woman who was unarmed and unsuspecting, a woman who was the chosen leader of a democracy. There is nothing to glorify here, Shubham ji. Shame."

Shubh has been embroiled in controversies for several months now. It all began when Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia, leading to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Amidst this dispute, Shubh faced allegations of supporting Khalistani separatists due to his alleged posting of a distorted map of India on his social media platform.

#Canada #Indira Gandhi #Kangana Ranaut

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

2
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

3
Himachal

Tax on tourist, commercial vehicles entering Himachal slashed up to 70%

4
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

5
Punjab

Punjab bans tractor stunts after 29-year-old dies in Gurdaspur

6
Business

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

7
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

8
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

9
World Cup 2023

Legendary Pak cricketer Inzamam steps down as chairman of selection committee amidst conflict of interest chatter

10
Delhi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Following allegations by MPs, govt asks Apple to join probe

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw puts ...

‘Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this’: Politicians claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

Opposition leaders claim they got alert from Apple about 'st...

Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims

Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims

Says it is possible that some threat notifications may be fa...

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

The bench says crop-burning is one of the main reasons for a...


Cities

View All

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Birth anniv of Guru Ramdas celebrated at Golden Temple with fervour, gaiety

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Farm fires: 43 more incidents reported, count touches 1,103

3-day cultural fest on Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa concludes on vibrant note in Gurdaspur

48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 15 buses plying sans permit impounded

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Banwarilal Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; Chandigarh likely to review EV policy

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Ghaziabad snatching case: Accused killed in encounter

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Road safety campaign yields results as mishap deaths dip in Punjab

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Harbhajan Mann enthrals audience

Punjab hinterland bears brunt as farm fires rage

Research compiles 58 ‘neglected’ Punjabi texts

Judge visits jails, tells staff to resolve inmates’ issues