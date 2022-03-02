Kangana Ranaut dances her heart out at Mahashivratri event

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, March 2

Kangana Ranaut, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, shared a video of herself dancing at a Maha Shivratri special event that Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation organized recently.

The video shows the actress dancing to a Shiv Bhajan. The caption reads “Kangana Ranaut dancing on Shiv bhajan by Hansraj Raghuvanshi on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Isha Centre Coimbatore.”

Another video she shared shows her dancing to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous song Rashk-e-Qamar. “Master Sameel ne toh paagal kar diya(Master Saleem made us go crazy),” Kangana wrote in the caption.

The actress wore a Banarasi saree and jhumkas for the event.

Here are the videos.