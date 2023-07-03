 Kangana Ranaut dances with Avneet Kaur at 'Tiku Weds Sheru' success party : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Kangana Ranaut dances with Avneet Kaur at 'Tiku Weds Sheru' success party

Kangana Ranaut dances with Avneet Kaur at 'Tiku Weds Sheru' success party

Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead role

Kangana Ranaut dances with Avneet Kaur at 'Tiku Weds Sheru' success party

Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur enjoy at the success party of 'Tiku weds Sheru'.



ANI

ANI

Mumbai, July 3

Actor, director and producer Kangana Ranaut is currently flying high on the success of her recent production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles and is streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On Sunday, Avneet took to her Instagram account and shared a string of pictures and videos from the film's success party.

She captioned the post, "Can't get over this beautiful night. As we celebrated the success of our hard work and labour! A big win for #TikuWedsSheru topping international charts everyday. Still standing at #1 in india and #8 globally."

In the first picture, Kangana can be seen kissing Avneet on her cheek, and in one of the videos they can be seen grooving together.

Avneet also shared pictures with the team of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Check it out:

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The film showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Sharing what made him say yes to the film, Nawazuddin earlier said, "Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character."

Avneet also expressed her delight at the opportunity to work with Kangana and Nawazuddin in her debut Hindi feature film.

"While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma'am and Nawazuddin sir. Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching," she earlier said.

#Avneet Kaur #bollywood #Instagram #kangana ranaut #Maharashtra #Mumbai #nawazuddin siddiqui

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

2
Punjab

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

3
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

4
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

5
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

6
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

7
Himachal

British-era bridle paths to be restored in Himachal Pradesh

8
Nation

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP's Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

9
Haryana

Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

10
Trending

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma makes surprise visit to Pakistan; picture surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP president Sharad Pawar removes MPs Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from party

Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working president Praful Patel, MP Tatkare from party

NCP working president Supriya Sule had sought their disquali...

Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in FEMA case

Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case

Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...

Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters’ sentiments in 2024?

Maharashtra political theatre: Can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024

In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP

Next meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

Next Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18, says Congress

The first such meeting was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Bathinda: Farmers end protest after admn’s assurance on crop compensation

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh

Chandigarh civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to Chandigarh MC's garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Delhi High Court set to pronounce order on Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money-laundering case

Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for non-contribution in RRTS project; directs to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

Tomato prices surge up to Rs 140/kg in Delhi-NCR ; supply disruption due to rain

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

3 killed in road accident in Punjab’s Banga

3 killed in road accident in Punjab's Banga

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Punjab ex-Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh to be cremated in Patiala

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of Indian shooters suffers

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run