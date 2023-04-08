Kangana Ranaut feels inspired by Yami Gautam for 'consistently delivering successful films'

Mumbai, April 8
Actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on actress Yami Gautam over her performance in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' and called her "inspiring."
Kangana took to Instagram, where she posted a picture shared by Yami on the social media platform.
As per the original post, the film became the 'most viewed Indian film globally on Netflix'.
Kangana captioned the image: "@yamigautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films...so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team."
'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', which was released on Netflix, is helmed by Ajay Singh. Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar among others also feature in the film which premiered on the OTT platform on March 24.
Looking forward, Kangana will be seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.
Meanwhile, Yami will be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi and 'OMG 2' opposite Akshay Kumar.
IANS
