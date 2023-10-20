 Kangana Ranaut is a 'bua' now, see these happy pictures of family with newborn : The Tribune India

Kangana shares the name of her newborn nephew

Kangana Ranaut holds her newborn nephew Ashwatthama Ranaut. Twitter/@KanganaTeam



ANI

Mumbai, October 20

Actor Kangana Ranaut's brother and sister-in-law have been blessed with a baby boy.

On Friday, Kangana took to social media and shared the good news with her fans and followers.

In a note written in Hindi, Kangana revealed that the family has named her brother Aksht's son "Akshwathama Ranaut (Ashwatthama Ranaut) ."  "We have named Akshwathama Ranaut (Ashwatthama Ranaut) this stunning and attractive boy. May you all bless our new family member, we share our infinite happiness with you all. Thankful to you, The Ranaut family," Kangana wrote.

In another post, she gave a shout-out to her sister-in-law Ritu.

"My dear @ritu_ranaut002 it's been a delight to see you transform from a giggle girl to a sublime woman and now a gentle mother. All my love and blessings for this glorious chapter of your and @aksht_ranaut life.Your happy family makes for a beautiful picture that makes my heart full in a way that I possibly can never describe in words. Love and blessings always.Didi ," she added.

 Kangana also shared pictures of the newborn.

In one of the images, she is seen holding the little one in her arms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is all set to come up with 'Tejas'. The film will hit the theatres on October 27. Sarvesh Mewara has helmed the project, which revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

She also has 'Emergency' in her kitty. Recently Kangana took to X and announced that she has postponed the release of the film.

"Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it's a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date," she wrote.

'Emergency' was earlier scheduled to release on November 24 this year. In the film, she plays the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

