Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag, May 24

Actor Kangana Ranaut visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers.

Aaj param poojniye Kailashanand ji maharaj aur Vijendar Prasad garu ke saath Kedarnath ji ke darshan kiye … wahan Shiv shakshat virajman hain, aaj bade saubhagya se the din dekhne ko mila hai …. Har Har Mahadev 🔱🔱🔱 pic.twitter.com/0ojVoiyZk6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 24, 2023

The actor also took to her Instagram handle to share the video from her recent visit. She wrote in the caption, "Aaj finally Kedarnath ji mein darshan kiye woh bhi mere poojniye Kailashanand ji Maharaj aur Vijendra Prasad ji ke saath .... Thank you @umesh_mla bhaiya." In the video, she was greeting her fans from the helicopter, saying "Har Har Mahadev". Kangana can be seen having darshan with MLA and pilgrimage priests of the temple. Earlier, on Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar also visited Kedarnath.

Talking about her work front, 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will also be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

