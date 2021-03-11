Kangana Ranaut on 'Lock Upp': I want to establish highest standards of righteousness

Mumbai, May 9
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared her experience of hosting the just-concluded reality show 'Lock Upp'. After streaming for 72 days, the show recently wrapped up as Munawar Faruqui won the trophy for the first season.
Kangana said, "'Lock Upp' has been an absolute game-changer in the OTT reality space. I am glad that I chose such a strong and impactful project to make my OTT debut with. "
"The country loved a bold yet original concept like 'Lock Upp' and I had an incredible time playing the host in this badass jail at the same time hosting came with great responsibility as I had to also choose the worthy badass winner."
She congratulated the winner Munawar Faruqui and added: "Many congratulations to Munawar for winning the 'Lock Upp' trophy of Season 1. Today when I am in a position of power I want to establish the highest standards of righteousness. He deserves the trophy of the first successful season of 'Lock Upp'."
IANS
