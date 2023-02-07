Kangana Ranaut reaches Hyderabad for Chandramukhi 2 second schedule

ANI

Mumbai, February 7

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, reached Hyderabad for the second schedule of her upcoming film 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Just landed in Hyderabad for #Chandramukhi2 second schedule."

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

In the picture, Kangana could be seen sitting inside a flight and donning a green saree.

Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

#kangana ranaut