Kangana Ranaut reacts to Big B deleting ‘Dhaakad’ tweet: ‘Whose pressure will he have?’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Kangana Ranuat is having a packed schedule. Till some days back she was busy hosting the reality show, Lock Upp and now it is her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ that’s keeping her on occupied. The actress is promoting ‘Dhaakad’, which will hit the theatres on May 20.

There are regular updates and teasers from the film on her social media. Last week, she gave her viewers a sneak peek of ‘She’s on fire’ song from the film Dhaakad.

The song, which is composed by Badshah and sung by him and Nikhita Gandhi, was released on May 5 at Jaipur’s Raj Mandir theatre.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his twitter to share the teaser of the song and wrote, “All good wishes” with a thumbs-up emoji.

However, sometime later, he deleted the tweet.

Now, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her thoughts on Big B deleting the tweet. According to the Free Press Journal, the actress in an interview with Tried & Refused Productions said, “There are personal insecurities and they are all trying to hide behind the thing that oh we will get boycotted from the industry. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-10 minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”

'Dhaakad' is an action-thriller directed by Razneesh Ghai and stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

