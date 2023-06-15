Kangana Ranaut returns to intensive workout routine after two years, it's for an action film: Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 15

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up shoot for her directorial debut ‘Emergency.’ In this movie the actress plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Currently, she is busy with the post-production of this movie.

As soon the actress wrapped her recent shoot, Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for her new project. In her recent post shared on Instagram, Kangana shared her exercise routine with her fans and talked about her transformation journey for her upcoming film. In the video, she can be seen doing functional training with forms like jumping jacks, mountain climbing, rope skipping and spot jogging. Along with the video, she also penned a note in the caption.

She wrote, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film ..”

Check it out:

As soon the Kangana shared the video, her fans started appreciating her efforts and dedication for her work. A user wrote, “This is inspiring Kangana. Pls make a full workout video if possible.”

While another wrote, “Speed and finesse is incredible @kanganaranaut … very inspiring!”

a third one wrote, “Absolutely awesome especially the effortless handstand.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also commented to her post. He wrote, "Aap to dara rahe ho ji. Jai Ho."

On the work front, Kangana has many interesting projects in the queue. She has Tejas - which features her as a fighter pilot with the Indian forces. Recently, she has completed her directorial debut ‘Emergency.’ Kangana has also released the trailer of her first production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

