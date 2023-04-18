Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her 'best friend', 'mentor' but he 'made his loyalties clear' post Hrithik Roshan legal battle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 18

Kangana Ranaut shared a clip from Aamir Khan’s television show Satyameva Jayate and claims that Aamir was once her ‘best friend’. Along with the clip from the show, Kangana wrote that Aamir Khan mentored her, but it all changed since her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan began.

In the clip, Kangana could be seen talking about how she has consciously said no to item songs Bollywood after her friend’s young daughter learnt the dance steps of one such song.

In her story, she wrote, "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din. (Sometimes I think of the days when Aamir sir was my best friend. Wonder where those days went.)"

She continued, "One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear - it was one woman against entire industry."

According to Kangana, she and Hrithik were in a relationship that turned ugly. Hrithik, on the other hand, contests her contention. The two have filed cases against each other. There are leaked emails, pictures and chats in public domain.

