Kangana Ranaut says 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', unveils her fiery avatar in 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut plays Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, in the movie

Kangana Ranaut in a poster of 'Tejas'. ANI



Mumbai, October 2

Makers of the film 'Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser introducing the audience to the true spirit of Bharat Air Force on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The movie features Kangana Ranaut as the Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill. The national award winning actor is seen in a fiery avatar in this film.

The teaser truly evokes pride in the nation and guarantees an action-packed adventure. It is well-studded with goosebumps-worthy background music and truly inspiring visuals.

Sharing the teaser, Kangana wrote, â€œReady to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ›«Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October.#TejasTeaser#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #TejasÂ In cinemas on 27th Oct.â€ For Kangana's fans the teaser delivered the much promised adrenaline rush with the dialogue "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin".

Take a look:

The teaser raised the excitement for the trailer which is all set to release on October 8, 2023.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote,"Can't wait @kanganaranaut mam."

Another commented, "Kangana + Bgm + Visuals + Sunidhi Voice . What a teaser."

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film was set to release on October 20, now Tejas is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana was recently seen in 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana played the role of a dancer, known for her beauty and dance skills, in the king's court.

Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also cast Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

